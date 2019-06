Karl Merton Ferron / The Baltimore Sun

Towson, MD -- 03/09/2018 -- Queen Anne's County Lions forward Allie Harris (center) battles Oakland Mills Scorpions forward Micha Brown (left) and forward Aislynn Riggs for a rebound during the MPSSAA Class 2A Semifinals at Towson University. The Lions shredded the Scorpions, 57-47.