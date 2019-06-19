Amouzou, Tabugbo, Valentine among Howard County athletes to compete in national track meet

More than 40 Howard County athletes traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, last weekend for the New Balance outdoor track and field national championships.

Three Howard County athletes — Hammond’s Loick Amouzou, Mt. Hebron’s Satori Valentine and Reservoir’s Adaobi Tabugbo — competed for a national championship in individual events.

Amouzou, the best boys hurdler in the county, ran a 14.02-second 110-meter hurdle in the preliminary race.

Tabugbo, the top girls sprinter in Howard County, ran 14.30 in the 100-meter hurdle in the preliminary race. She also competed in the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle with Kimayah Faye, Jannah Hall and Katherin Parris. The relay finished 11th with a time of 1:03.8.

Valentine, who won three gold medals at the state championships in late May, finished 20th in the 400-meter dash. Her time of 55.34 seconds is a personal best and broke the Vikings’ school record, which was previously held by 2012 graduate Michaela Wilkins, who went on to become a four-time All-Big East runner at Villanova.

Valentine, a junior, also competed in three relays — the girls 4x400 relay, the girls 1,000-meter Swedish relay and the mixed 4x400 relay.

The girls 4x400 relay team of Sierrah Matthews, Jaiden Ritter, Garcelle Pierre and Valentine finished 10th with a time of 3:48.97. The time was a personal best, topping their state meet time of 3:50.68, which broke the Class 3A record.

Valentine also teamed up with Matthews, Ritter and Blaire Ridgely for a sixth-place finish in the 1,000 Swedish relay, which is a sprint medley that pairs the 100, 200, 300 and 400 together.

Lastly, Valentine competed in the mixed 4x400 relay alongside Lara Abedin, Joel Evans and Evan Kocsis. They finished 24th with a time of 3:44.

The New Balance national meet also had events for “emerging elite,” which is for athletes who are close to the qualifying times, and for just freshmen.

Here’s a full list of results from the New Balance national meet:

Individual Results

Jalen Jasmin, Reservoir, boys (emerging elite) long jump, 20-1.75

Jaiden Ritter, Mt. Hebron, girls (emerging elite) 100-meter dash prelims, 12.27

Sierrah Matthews, Mt. Hebron, girls (emerging elite) 400-meter dash, 57.60

Janasia Buckner, River Hill, girls (freshman) 100-meter dash, 12.56

Morgan Young, Atholton, girls (emerging elite) shot put, 32-10.25

Relay

Atholton (Ali Bowens, Noah Alper, Neal Tyler, Kristopher Lytle), boys 4x100-meter relay preliminary, 43.20

Atholton (Lytle, Alper, Gyasi Bowens, Ali Bowens), boys 4x200-meter relay, 1:30.05 (30th)

Reservoir (Camron Mattocks, Darius Ellerbe, Ayomide Agbayewa, Jasmin), boys 4x100-meter relay preliminary, 42.21

Reservoir (Mattocks, Agbayewa, Ellerbe, Emmanuel Ibeh), boys 4x200-meter relay, 1:29.20 (25th)

Reservoir (Agbayewa, Jasmin, Mattocks, Ibeh), boys 800-meter sprint medley, 1:33.63 (18th)

Reservoir (Mattocks, Ellerbe, Ibeh, Josh Bradford), boys (emerging elite) 1,600-meter sprint medley, 3:34.62

Reservoir (Bradford, Katelyn Herberholz, Davina Gyimah, Ibeh), mixed 4x400-meter relay, 3:38.53 (9th)

Reservoir (Sophie Davidson, Adeola Opadina, Breyonna Young, Asha Taitt), girls (emerging elite) 4x100-meter relay, 48.81

Reservoir (Davidson, Opadina, Herberholz, Gyimah), girls (emerging elite) 4x200-meter relay, 1:43.03

Reservoir (Opadina, Annabel Cortez, Herberholz, Gyimah), girls (emerging elite) 4x400-meter relay, 4:01.77

Mt. Hebron (Justin Evans, Natalie Lewis, Matthews, Hill), mixed 4x400-meter relay, 3:53.35 (30th)

Mt. Hebron (Matthews, Garcelle Pierre, Blaire Ridgely, Ritter), girls 4x200-meter relay, 1:40.96 (19th)

Mt. Hebron (Lauren Madden, Ritter, Pierre, Matthews), girls 800-meter sprint medley, 1:54.06 (47th)

Mt. Hebron (Jalean Johnson, Kobe Hill, Justin Evans, Joel Evans), boys (emerging elite) 1,600-meter sprint medley, 3:32.38

Mt. Hebron (Tyler Lizzo, Huzaifa Zia, Hill, Justin Evans), boys (emerging elite) 800 sprint medley emerging elite, DQ

Mt. Hebron (Ritter, Ridgely, Pierre, Jordan Foster), girls (emerging elite) 4x100-meter relay, 51.83

Mt. Hebron (Madden, Ritter, Lewis, Abedin), girls (emerging elite) 1,600-meter sprint medley, DQ

