National Signing Period Spring 2017 in Howard County
High school seniors planning to play NCAA Division I and Division II sports have been participating in signings around the area during the spring period. Other athletes who are headed to play Division III have also announced their commitments. If we are missing a photo from a signing involving a Howard County athlete, email it to us at bkennedy@baltsun.com.
Brent Kennedy, Tim Schwartz, Monica D'Ippolito
