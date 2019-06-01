National Signing Day Spring 2016 in Howard County

The regular signing period is underway as of April 13 for high school seniors planning to continue their athletic careers in college and several local athletes have been participating in the festivities. Other athletes who are headed to play Division III have also announced their commitments. Photos are also included from the early signing period in February. If we are missing a photo from a signing during either of the spring periods involving a Howard County athlete, email it to us at bkennedy@tribune.com.