Marriotts Ridge Golf State Championship Teams
Starting with the program's first state championship in 2012, the Marriotts Ridge golf team has rattled off a state-record seven consecutive 1A/2A team titles at the season-ending event. The previous record was held by Winston Churchill, which won five straight times from 2002-2006. This gallery takes a look back at each of the Mustangs' teams that finished on top, including the four scoring players on each squad.
Brent Kennedy
