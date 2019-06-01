Marriotts Ridge Boys Lacrosse 2018 Year in Photos
The Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse team is one win away from the program's first state championship, with the Mustangs scheduled to take on Hereford on Wednesday, May 23 for the 2A state title at Stevenson University. This gallery takes a look back at some of the team's biggest games on the way to the championship contest.
Photos by Baltimore Sun Media Group / Gallery by Tim Schwartz
