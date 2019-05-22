Tony Incontrera resigns as head varsity boys lacrosse coach at Marriotts Ridge

Tony Incontrera resigned as head varsity boys lacrosse coach at Marriotts Ridge on Tuesday.

Incontrera, who led the Mustangs to county titles this spring and in 2017 and won the 2A South region and state championship in 2018, said he wants to spend more time with his family and 2- and 4-year-old sons. Leaving Marriotts Ridge, however, “is probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” he said.

“The one thing that caused this decision is just how consuming coaching is,” said Incontrera, who went 77-39 in his seven seasons at the helm after being an assistant at the school from 2007 to 2012 and at Mt. Hebron in 2006. “It’s a full-time commitment but, when you work and you also have a wife and a family, it just felt like this year more than ever I missed out on opportunities with work and opportunities with family. I just didn’t feel like I was the best coach I could be this season because I was being pulled in multiple directions.”

The Mustangs won a school record 17 games and won their only state championship in 2018. They defeated county champions Glenelg in double overtime in the sectional final and then beat Southern, Kent Island and Hereford in the state final. They won their last 11 games that season and carried over that success into this spring, when they went undefeated in county play at 7-0 and fell to the Gladiators in overtime in the section final.

Incontrera, a 2001 graduate of Mt. Hebron who also played collegiately at Salisbury University, said the state championship “was really special.”

“It was a great group of kids with great families,” said Incontrera, the winningest coach in program history. “It was a culmination of the hard work over four years for those seniors but it was also those kids that graduated the years prior that really set the tone and laid the groundwork for that 2018 team.”

Incontrera will still be involved with lacrosse in Howard County, just not at the high school level. He works for Corrigan Sports Enterprises as a lacrosse manager and director for Roughriders, a club team in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and for CSE lacrosse events like the Under Armour Underclass games and the senior all-star game.

“I’ll still be very present in Howard County lacrosse but now more on the youth end rather than the high school end,” said Incontrera. “... I’ll still be very involved with lacrosse. That’s really what my name stake is.

“It’s going to be weird March to May. I have more time with my wife and the kids, being able to focus a little more on my job and my career. I’ll get to watch some games for enjoyment and not for game planning or for critiquing.”

Incontrera said he expects the majority of his coaching staff to return next season and hopes one of his current assistants earns the head coaching position.

“I think they have some really, really good coaches on that staff — Tom Minard, Ken Senisi, Gary Clipp, Matt Richter, Mike Evans — who have really supported me for multiple years,” he said. “... There’s a plethora of lacrosse IQ. To be honest, I had probably the least impressive resume on the staff.”

