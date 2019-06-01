Seeds announced for 2015-16 Howard County Wrestling Tournament

Photo by Nate Pesce

The Marriotts Ridge junior has rolled through the county and the state since dropping from 113 pounds to 106, and he is a heavy favorite to win county, region and state titles. Spano, who placed third at the county tournament last year, is expected to face Oakland Mills senior Daiquan Anderson or Reservoir sophomore Reese Kilcarr in the championship match.

Other seeded wrestlers: 2. Daiquan Anderson, Oakland Mills; 3. Reese Kilcarr, Reservoir; 4. Logan Gwin, Glenelg; 5. Ryan Keeley, Howard; 6. Drew Pruett, Atholton; 7. Eric Robinson, River Hill; 8. NaShawn Callands, Hammond