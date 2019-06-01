Seeds announced for 2015-16 Howard County Wrestling Tournament

Photo by Nate Pesce
The Marriotts Ridge junior has rolled through the county and the state since dropping from 113 pounds to 106, and he is a heavy favorite to win county, region and state titles. Spano, who placed third at the county tournament last year, is expected to face Oakland Mills senior Daiquan Anderson or Reservoir sophomore Reese Kilcarr in the championship match.
Other seeded wrestlers: 2. Daiquan Anderson, Oakland Mills; 3. Reese Kilcarr, Reservoir; 4. Logan Gwin, Glenelg; 5. Ryan Keeley, Howard; 6. Drew Pruett, Atholton; 7. Eric Robinson, River Hill; 8. NaShawn Callands, Hammond
Hejeebu (left) had been competing at 106 pounds early in the season before Spano moved down a weight class, but he still managed to snag the top seed over Centennial’s Cameron Neilon. Hejeebu placed fourth at 113 pounds at last year’s county tournament, losing to Neilon in the consolation finals.
Other seeded wrestlers: 2. Cameron Neilon, Centennial; 3. Kevin Hansberger, Glenelg; 4. Yahir Lemus, Mt. Hebron; 5. Derek Noppinger, Atholton; 6. Chase Williams, Oakland Mills; 7. Brad Foote, Howard; 8. Kam Thang, Hammond
The 2015-16 Howard County wrestling tournament seeds are released here. Click through the photo gallery to see who the top seed is for each of the 14 weight classes, as well as the other seeded wrestlers in every weight class. The county tournament will be at River Hill High School Feb. 19-20.
