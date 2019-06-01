Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Seeds announced for 2015-16 Howard County Wrestling Tournament

The 2015-16 Howard County wrestling tournament seeds are released here. Click through the photo gallery to see who the top seed is for each of the 14 weight classes, as well as the other seeded wrestlers in every weight class. The county tournament will be at River Hill High School Feb. 19-20.

