Howard County 2016 team-by-team football preview

File photo by Matt Hazlett

Coach: Justin Carey

2015 record: 5-5; 189 points scored, 206 points allowed

Returning offensive starters: 5; Returning defensive starters: 4

Offensive scheme: Pistol jet, run heavy; Defensive scheme: 3-4

Top offensive players: Seniors Dominic Totaro (QB), Eric Love (RB), Jelani Dula (RB), Reed Bunyard (OL) and Dae’Trell Gordan (OL).

Top defensive players: Seniors Joe Lazzari (LB), Sam Count* (DE), Jasen Parkins* (SS), Justin Edison (CB) and Habib Bundu (CB).

Scouting report: The Raiders had an up and down 2015 campaign, starting the season 1-3 before winning four straight en route to a 5-5 record, but there is plenty of optimism surrounding the program under new head coach Justin Carey.

The team is strong at the skill positions – quarterback Dominic Totaro could be airing it out a little more this fall – with the defensive-back group being one of the best in the county. Safety Jasen Parkins had four interceptions last year and, paired with cornerbacks Justin Edison and Habib Bundu, is a big-play threat every Friday night. Sam Count also returns after registering five sacks last year. Running back Eric Love is the county’s top returning rusher in terms of yards (658 yards) and Jelani Dula adds a different dimension to the running game.

“Our team needs to arise to the occasion and seize every moment,” Carey said. “This is a championship mindset that will allow us to have that inner focus to put us over the hump.”

*indicates 2015 all-county selection