File photo by Matt Hazlett

Mt. Hebron had one of its most lopsided results in recent years last week in a 47-0 defeat to Howard. The Vikings have now been shutout in both of their losses, and the schedule doesn’t do them any favors going forward. Still, they still two victories, which no team should take for granted in this league. The Vikings will need to pick up their play in order to earn a few more, though. (Up next: at Glenelg)