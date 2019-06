Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

Long Reach failed to score a point against Marriotts Ridge and Oakland Mills in weeks 3 and 4, but since it has put up 16 and 22 versus Centennial and River Hill, respectively. The schedule doesn’t look to be an easy one, with the top two teams on this list still remaining, but the Lightning stayed in the game against the Hawks last week and will look to continue that trend going forward. (Up next: at Glenelg, Oct. 16)