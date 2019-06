Photo by Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Since beating Hammond to start the season, Centennial hasn’t been able to get another victory and allowed a season-high 46 points to Reservoir at home last weekend. The defense has been leaky all season, allowing at least 21 points in every game, while the offense hasn’t had a breakthrough game since Week 1. The Eagles have had their moments this season, but the parity of Howard County has prevailed. (Up next: at Wilde Lake, Oct. 28)