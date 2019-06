Photo by Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mt. Hebron earned a hard-fought, 21-14 road victory for the second week in a row, this time at Hammond. The Vikings have now matched their win total from last year, and they're also over .500 for the first time since starting 5-0 in 2012. They have had a favorable schedule early and bounced back nicely after a week-1 loss, but now they face Howard, Glenelg and Atholton the next three weeks. (Up next: vs. Howard)