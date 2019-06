Staff photo by Brian Krista

Centennial makes its debut in the power rankings for the first time in more than two years. Despite falling to Mt. Hebron in week 2, the Eagles make the jump because they have been more competitive in recent weeks, as they showed by shutting out Long Reach in the first half of their game last Friday. Centennial also was a drive away from knocking off Marriotts Ridge two weeks ago. If the Eagles can improve defensively – they have allowed at least 20 points in every game this fall – they have a chance to win a few more games and spoil some playoff teams’ hopes. (Up next: at Howard, Oct. 7)