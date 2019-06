Photo by Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun

Mt. Hebron struggled to get anything going on offense or defense against Long Reach in a 33-0 season-opening defeat. But the Vikings – for the second year in a row – bounced back from a tough loss in week 1 to knock off Centennial in a close game, 21-14. Running back Joey Schwartz ran for 160 yards, wide receiver Walter Nelson scored a rushing touchdown and had 37 yards receiving, and Rickie Williams did a little bit of everything and managed more than 100 all-purpose yards in the victory. The room for error is small with this team, but a few more wins is certainly attainable. (Up next: at Hammond)