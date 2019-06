Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

Long Reach was able to score two touchdowns against Hammond for the sixth straight game, but wasn’t able to pull out the victory in an 18-14 loss. Still, the Lightning battled until the end and held a 6-0 lead at the half. Good things are to come from the program, as the JV team won the county championship and will pipeline more talent into the varsity squad next year. (Up next: N/A)