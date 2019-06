Staff photo by Brian Krista

Centennial struggled in a 35-0 loss to Howard last weekend, as the Lions built the final margin by the end of the first half. But that was the most points the Eagles have allowed all season, and there are some easier opponents ahead. They have three of their final four games at home, and three are against teams looking to get into the playoffs. Look for Centennial to get up for those games and relish the role of spoiler. (Up next: vs. Atholton, Oct. 14)