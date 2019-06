Photo by Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

One county coach said to me earlier this season that if Centennial were in Baltimore County, it would likely be a .500 team or better. But the Eagles are stuck in Howard County, which has proven to be one of the best leagues in the state from start to finish, and with Centennial being just a one-win team, it’s hard to argue. The Eagles are a talented bunch, and they proved as much in a 14-12 defeat to Wilde Lake last weekend. Only a failed two-point conversion late in the game was all it took to avoid a potential overtime contest. (Up next: vs. Glenelg, Nov. 4)