Wilde Lake won two county games last spring and just three total. After a dominating 19-6 win over Meade on April 19, the Wildecats have now doubled its win total and matched its county victories in just four contests. Much of that has to do with the prolific scoring duo of Ryan Tiffey (42 goals) and Patrick Riley (39 goals), who have combined for 81 tallies through the first 10 games. Those are impressive numbers no matter how you slice it. (Up next: at Glen Burnie, April 25)