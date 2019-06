Staff photo by Brian Krista

The results for Wilde Lake so far this spring have been tough to figure out. The offense has been fairly consistent with guys like Ryan and Andrew Tiffey lighting up the scoreboard, but the defense has struggled against tougher competition. Still, the Wildecats have taken steps forward as a program and so far have seem to be benefiting from the new tiered scheduling. Three winnable games lie ahead before the schedule picks up down the home stretch for Wilde Lake. (Up next: at Long Reach, April 15; vs. New Town, April 18; vs. Meade, April 19; vs. Centennial, April 21)