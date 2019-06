Staff photo by Brian Krista

Wilde Lake’s big three of Ryan Tiffey, Andrew Tiffey and Patrick Riley have carried this team offensively all season and is the biggest reason the team has already clinched a winning record in the regular season. That is a huge accomplishment for a team that won three games all of last season. The Wildecats’ final three contests of the season are all truly winnable games if they continue to show improvement. (Up next: at Reservoir, April 29; at Atholton, May 3)