Staff photo by Brian Krista

The Wildecats have one of the most exciting offenses in the league with Ryan and Andrew Tiffey and Patrick Riley in the mix, but an injury to Kevin Comeaux has hurt their ability to get those offensive playmakers the ball. The defense is also young and inexperienced, but if Wilde Lake can find a player to step up in the middle and back end of the field it could be a dangerous team to any middle or lower tier squad. (Up next: vs. Hammond, April 8; at River Hill, April 12)