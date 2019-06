Doug Kapustin / for BSMG

Anagnos quietly had a dominant year on the mound this spring, leading the county champion Mustangs with a league-best seven wins. He finished the season with a .88 ERA with 47 strikeouts and allowed just five earned runs in 39.2 innings pitched, a year after pitching to a .46 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 15 innings. He has given up six earned runs over the last two years.

“Dylan was the backbone of our pitching staff this year. He pitched against most of the tougher teams and won most of our big games,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Paul Eckert. “The run that he started in last year’s playoffs as a sophomore continued throughout the 2017 season. For my money, he was one of the top two pitchers in the county.”