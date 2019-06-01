Howard County 2016-17 wrestling team previews

File photo by Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group

2015-16 record: 6-5, 8-13, third

Coach: Cliff Kraisser, fourth season

Top wrestlers: Seniors Ammar Narmouq (152) and Amr Narmouq (160); juniors Jacob Blyukher (132) and Luke Shapiro (220); sophomore Jason Kraisser (138).

Nonleague duals: at Springbrook (Dec. 7); vs. Williamsport (Jen. 7); vs. Loyola (at Oakland Mills, Jan. 21).

Tournaments: Bear Cave Brawl (Dec. 16-17); Mount Mat Madness (Dec. 29-30); Franklin Tournament (Jan. 13-14).

Outlook: The Eagles are a young team with 27 of 39 wrestlers on the roster being underclassmen. Sophomore Jason Kraisser is on the path to follow in his brother’s Nathan (four state titles) and Austin Kraisser (three) as a multiple-time state champion, but Centennial also returns Ammar and Amr Narmouq, who could be in the mix for postseason titles.

Losing Austin Kraisser and his leadership, however, will be tough to overcome.

“We will be a good tournament team again this year,” said Eagles coach Cliff Kraisser. “We will be giving up forfeits at the two extremes. It will be tough losing Austin Kraisser this year. Almost guaranteed bonus points for every match, plus his leadership in the room and both on and off the mat. Hopefully our top returners can step up and fill that void.”

Seniors Dwight Leiva and Mac McGuire could be key to Centennial’s success as a dual meet team this year.