Submitted photo

Kuhl-McClelland spent nine years as the head coach of the Mt. Hebron girls lacrosse team. With the right blend of organization, motivation, leadership and X’s and O’s Khul-McClelland elevated the Vikings from Howard County’s top team to national prominence. Khul-McClelland guided Mt. Hebron to a No. 1 national ranking five times, tied the then national record for consecutive wins (104) and amassed a 152-15 record. Khul-McClelland was also a dance educator at Hammond and was inducted in to the Great Baltimore Chapter of U.S Lacrosse Hall of Fame.