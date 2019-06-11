Howard County Warhawks youth field hockey club wins regional tournament, advances to nationals

A group of 20 Howard County field hockey players won USA Field Hockey’s 14-under Region 7 Tournament last weekend.

The Howard County Warhawks defeated defending-champion Freedom — the top-ranked U14 team in the country according to USAFH — 2-1 on Sunday, June 9, at Troy Park in Elkridge.

With the game tied 1-1 late in regulation, Freedom had a chance to win the game with a penalty stroke. However, Howard County’s goalie Hala Silverstein came up with a key stop to send the match to a shootout. The Warhawks won the shootout after seven rounds to claim their first regional club championship in team history.

The region the Warhawks won consists of teams from Maryland, Delaware and Washington D.C.

Photo courtesy of Lewin Creative Group Kamryn Henson, center left, hugs goalie Hala Silverstein at the end of the Howard County Warhawks' shootout victory over Freedom Hockey for the U14 Region 7 championship on June 9.

Both Howard County and Freedom will advance to the 16-team national championships in Manheim, Pennsylvania, from July 8-10.

To reach the regional final, the Warhawks — who are coached by Atholton head coach Martie Dyer and Centennial JV head coach XiaoYing Van Schaik — defeated Spark, KOA, the Washington Wolves and H2O. Howard County avenged its 4-0 loss to Freedom in the championship last season.

Here’s a full list of the Warhawks players: Hannah Baglin, Gabriella Barnard, Sophie Chung, Rachel Dye, A.J. Eyre, Brinkley Eyre, Megan Frank, Avery Hayden, Kamryn Henson, Ashley Kim, Kate Kim, Natalie Machiran, Audrey Mullen, Sarah Mudd, Chloe Page, Hala Silverstein, Theresa Stiller, Kaleigh Terwilliger, Hannah Tromble and Emerson Williams.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com or on Twitter @jcalvinmeyer