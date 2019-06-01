Howard County girls soccer power rankings: third edition.

Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Golden Bears suffered a range of emotions this week – starting with a last minute win over visiting Long Reach, then ending with a disappointing, 4-0, defeat against Centennial. Hammond grinded out a victory over the Lightning on Sept. 27, with senior goalkeeper Vicki Howard leading the way, coming up huge with numerous diving saves and point-blank stops, as she finished with 16 saves. Howard and the Golden Bears defense withstood the pressure all game long and with the last two minutes remaining put away the go-ahead goal for the win thanks to a corner from Gabi Abel and the finish by Katie Lastova. The victory ended a four-game losing streak for the club, which has struggled with injuries as of late. Hammond couldn’t back-up its efforts in its next outing, as it fell hard to the hosting Eagles. The Golden Bears hope to get healthier down the stretch and really pick up their play toward the start of the postseason. Up next: Tuesday, Oct. 4 versus Marriotts Ridge.