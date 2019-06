Staff photo by Jen Rynda

The Wildecats were riding a two-game winning streak entering their final game of the week on Oct. 6 against Centennial. But Wilde Lake was outmatched by the Eagles offense, and gave up a season-high three goals in the, 3-1, loss. Senior Sahar Zoghi scored the Wildecats lone goal, assisted by sophomore Julianna Bonner. The Wildecats have had an up-and-down season and have played every game tight. They have a tough end of the season schedule, needing to play River Hill, Mt. Hebron and Atholton. A positive outcome against these three teams would be a huge confidence boost heading into the postseason. Up next: Thursday, Oct. 13 versus River Hill.