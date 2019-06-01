Howard County girls soccer power rankings: Final Edition

Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

It’s been a rough 2016 season for the Lightning. They had high aspirations of a great regular season and a strong playoff run, but before their year even started, they lost junior captain Cam Anderson to a knee injury and have dealt with a plethora of injuries along their roster since then. They have played all of their games tight, as 10 of their 12 contests have been decided by one goal or less. Coach Sam Haddad has kept his team playing hard and it has benefited, especially as of late. Long Reach took a, 1-0, loss at Howard on Oct. 14, but were in the game throughout, matching the Lions in the run of play. Then pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the season, coming back from a, 2-0, deficit against first-place Atholton to eventually tie the county champs, 3-3. And on Oct. 20, in its season finale, clinched just its second win of the season and handed visiting Mt. Hebron a, 2-1, loss after nearly 100 minutes of overtime. Sophomore Gabriela Cabrera scored the golden goal for the Lightning with just three seconds left to cement the victory. Long Reach has major upset potential as it rides into the postseason with a ton of confidence.