Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Howard Sports

Howard County girls soccer power rankings: Final Edition

Howard County Times girls soccer beat reporter Monica D'Ippolito ranks the Howard County teams based on their body of work this fall. You can tweet at her @MonicaDIppolito with comments or questions about the rankings. Previous week's rankings are in ().

Monica D'Ippolito
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
82°