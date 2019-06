Photo by Doug Kapustin

The Mustangs collected their first win of the year in their second county matchup with a 3-1 win over Oakland Mills Sept. 13. Marriotts Ridge narrowly clinched its second consecutive victory two days later at home against Long Reach, but a controversial call waved off a regulation goal, which would have prevented the double overtime play. With a scrum inside the Lightning box with time ticking down on the scoreless game, the Mustangs put in a goal at the buzzer, but the referees issued time expired before the ball crossed the goal line. Ultimately after 100 minutes, the match ended in a 0-0 tie. Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Wilde Lake.