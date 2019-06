Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Wildecats had a tough two game-stretch playing against Centennial and River Hill. After falling to the Eagles, 3-1, on Oct. 6, Wilde Lake couldn’t pull away with the win over the Hawks, eventually falling, 2-1. Sophomore Julianna Bonner scored the Wildecats lone goal of the night, unassisted. So far this season, Wilde Lake has scored 18 goals and has allowed 14 against. Up next: Tuesday, Oct. 18 versus Mt. Hebron.