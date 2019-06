Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

Bonner was a crucial part of the Wildecats state finalist team last season, playing at the left back position and with the departure of a large senior class Bonner was moved up top and played an even more vital role in her second season. She carried the Wildecats offensively and led the county in goals (15), tied most for points (36) and added six assists through 15 games this season. Bonner's most daunting performance came against Long Reach where she totaled all four Wilde Lake goals in the, 4-2, victory. She was a unanimous first-team all-county selection.

“Pretty much if we’re going to score it’s going to come from her,” said Wildecats coach Megan Shea. “We switched her to forward this year because she is really good with the ball at her feet. She can dribble through multiple people at time. She had several games where she scored multiple goals. I just think she is really, really talented.”