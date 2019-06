Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

The Wildecats have had a good season thus far, but continue to struggle against county opponents. Their only two county wins have come against Long Reach. In their latest matchup against visiting Reservoir, the Gators controlled the ball for most of the game and handed them a 14-4 loss. Wilde Lake’s defense played well, backed by another great performance from Jenna Oler in net, but the Wildecats played defense for the majority of the game and had trouble getting chances on the offensive end. When they did, they capitalized. Wilde Lake ends its season with two more county games against Atholton and Oakland Mills. Up next: Tuesday versus Atholton