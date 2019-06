Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

The Wildecats opened up the season with two wins over Long Reach and an overtime, 9-8 victory against North County. But they suffered their first loss of the season Friday against Hammond, which was filled with questionable calls throughout the game. They have some great talent in Tess Kostelec and Kate Glaros in the midfield, while Jenna Oler is stout in goal for Wilde Lake, who will play its home-opener Tuesday against River Hill. Up next: Tuesday versus River Hill