Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

Arnold leads a tremendously talented junior class for the Dragons. She is a dynamic attacker who can finish as well as anyone in the county. She led her team in points (115), goals (74) and assists (41). Through Glenelg Country’s perfect 20-0 run – en route to its second-straight IAAM B title – Arnold registered at least five points in 14 different games. Her most impressive outing came in the Dragons semifinal win over Park School where she totaled five goals and five assists. “Alyssa loves lacrosse and loves to compete,” said Glenelg Country coach Paige Walton. “She worked hard this season to get everyone involved. She has great finesse around the crease and is varying shots during games.”