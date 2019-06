File photo by Jon Sham

After starting off the week with back-to-back road losses against Howard and Glenelg, the Hawks picked up their fourth county win on the year with a 58-45 victory over Wilde Lake on Feb. 4. But the biggest pickup River Hill got this week was the return of senior all-county guard Jess Hopkins, who totaled 20 points in the win. She also put up a terrific performance in a tight game against the Gladiators, where the Hawks fell 39-35, but Hopkins put up 13 points in the outing. However, in River Hill’s final game of the week, it played one of its worst games against visiting Centennial, as the Hawks were only able to muster eight points through two quarters, and 25 points overall in the 16-point loss. Up next: Wednesday, Feb. 10 versus Mt. Hebron.