Staff photo by Jen Rynda

The Scorpions took two more losses on the week, as they lost to county opponents, River Hill and Long Reach. They hit the road to face the Hawks and gave them a good game, but unfortunately came up just short, 52-49. They hosted the Lightning on a Friday night game, but couldn’t handle Long Reach’s backcourt and fell, 59-43. Ny’Jayah Lockwood and Theda Jackson continue to lead the team offensively, as they scored 64 of the team’s 92 points in the two games. On the season, Jackson is roughly averaging 16 points, while Lockwood is tallying around 14 points per contest. Oakland Mills will look to end its three-game losing streak this week when it faces Marriotts Ridge and Atholton in a two-game home stand. Up next: Wednesday, Jan. 13 versus Marriotts Ridge.