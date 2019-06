Photo by Matt Hazlett

The Scorpions haven’t seen a county win in over a month, and on Feb. 20 they earned their fourth league win in a big way. Oakland Mills scored a season high 70 points in a 49-point rout of hosting Wilde Lake. Seniors Theda Jackson and Ny’Jayah Lockwood led the way offensively, combining for 40 points in their last regular season game of their high school careers. The Scorpions also had seven out of eight players register points in the win, three surpassing their season-highs and one matching their best scoring game of the year.