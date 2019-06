Photo by Jen Rynda

Simmons was a Player of the Year candidate after averaging 16.9 points per game (tied for first in the county) and 10.7 rebounds (third in the county), despite being game-planned against in every contest this season. The sophomore forward is also very active on the defensive side of the floor, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while being one of the best defenders on the block.

“She’s just a worker,” said Eagles coach Bobby Macheel. “I think last year she averaged around about eight points per game, so she’s really worked in the offseason, she really stepped it up. The least points she had was nine in the entire season even when teams were doing all kinds of things to disrupt her, take her out of her game and I thought she responded well, so I was really impressed with her.”