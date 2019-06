Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

Despite getting the lowest seed in the 3A East region, it couldn’t have worked out better for the Wildecats. With top-seeded Glenelg getting a first round bye, it pits Wilde Lake against Long Reach, a rematch of Jan. 15 contest that saw the Wildecats pick up their first and only win, 55-54. The Lightning have been one of the best team’s this year and only suffered four losses through the regular season, but if Wilde Lake can repeat its winning formula it can make it number-five. If they move on to the next round, the Wildecats will take on the winner of (3) Centennial/ (6) Reservoir. Up next: Feb. 26/27 at Long Reach