Steve Ruark / Capital Gazette

The Wildecats are showing flashes of real positive strides despite not seeing the results in the win column. The team was right there with Manchester Valley until the fourth quarter and then put up its second-highest offensive total (45 points) in a loss against county-leader Reservoir last week. Kalani Corkeron continues to fill the stat sheet (15.1 ppg) despite drawing constant double teams. Up next: vs Howard on Wednesday.