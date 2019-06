Steve Ruark / Capital Gazette

The Wildecats had been knocking on the door, losing close contests to Glenelg and Annapolis right before break. So it was only fitting that the team managed to put it all together against Northwestern in the first game of its holiday tournament at Annapolis High School. Do-everything junior Kalani Corkeron has been terrific while averaging 15.4 points a game, but perhaps just as encouraging is the play of freshman Mia Swaby-Rowe. She is averaging five points a game and has scored eight points now on three occasions, including in the recent win. Up Next: at Hammond on Friday at 7 p.m.