There’s no sugarcoating the fact that the Wildecats have gotten off to a tough start, losing each of their first three games by 27 or more points. Kalani Corkeron continues to shine despite the lopsided results. She has scored more than half of the team’s points thus far. There’s also some hope for the future, with freshmen Claire Zimmerman and Mia Swaby-Rowe each with a game of a least five points thus far. Up next: Monday, Dec. 17 at Glenelg.