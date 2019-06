Staff photo by Jen Rynda

After suffering through a three-game losing skid, the Golden Bears picked up their play and won two of their last three games with the latest coming against Wilde Lake on Jan. 6. Hammond struggled in the first half, but buckled down defensively and controlled the rest of the contest en route to the eventual, 43-33 win. Sophomore Imani Reid had a tremendous outing, finishing with a team-high 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. The Golden Bears have the pieces to contend in the county and are hoping to find more consistency as the second half of the season progresses. Up next: Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Reservoir.