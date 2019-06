Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Golden Bears fell to Centennial, 52-44 on Jan. 27, but scored their highest point total in their last eight games. Hammond fought back from a 13-5 first quarter deficit and cut the score to four by halftime, but could not get past the Eagles to clinch the win. Sophomores Taylor Liguori and Imani Reid led the way for the Golden Bears, recording 11 and eight points, respectively. Hammond is hoping to earn its first county victory in its next matchup against rival Oakland Mills, who have lost its last five games. Up next: Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Oakland Mills.