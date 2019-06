Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Scorpions had a promising start to the season, going 7-3 in their first 10 games, but since have dropped their last seven contests including games this week against Hammond and Long Reach. Aislynn Riggs and Marley Grenway led Oakland Mills against the Lightning, scoring 15 and seven points, respectively. Against Hammond it was Grenway and Riggs again who led Oakland Mills, as they finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Up next: Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Glenelg.