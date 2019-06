Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Golden Bears suffered a close, 62-56, loss against Broadneck on Dec. 19 and then opened up their tournament action with another disappointing defeat against Coppin Academy. However, Hammond put an end to its three-game losing skid and trampled Lansdowne in the consolation game on Dec. 28. The Golden Bears scored a season-high 70 points in the game, while conceding just 21 points, also a season-best. Up next: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Marriotts Ridge.