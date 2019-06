Staff photo by Jen Rynda

After picking up their third win on the season, the Golden Bears lost back-to-back matchups this week against Reservoir and Long Reach. Ashlyn McInerney and Taylor Liguori led Hammond offensively in both outings. Liguori finished with 13 and 14 points, while McInerney posted a team-high 15 points against the Gators and seven points versus the Lightning. Up next: Wednesday, Jan. 18 versus Atholton.