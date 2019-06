Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Golden Bears struggled this week without sophomore captain Imani Reid on the floor, as she suffered a knee injury in a fourth quarter rally against Long Reach on Jan. 13. Unfortunately, they had a tough time keeping up with two of the top teams in the league in Atholton and Howard in back to back games. Hammond combined for 50 points in the losses. Dani Abel and Ashlyn McInerney led their team with five points apiece against the Lions on Jan. 20. Up next: Friday, Jan. 27 at Centennial.