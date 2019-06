Photo by Nicole Munchel

The Hawks started the week by earning their first county win of the season Feb. 7, defeating visiting Hammond, 55-49. It was a back-and-forth battle throughout, but River Hill pulled away down the stretch to claim its fifth win of the season. Freshman Kennedy Clark and junior Sarah Dawit led the way, scoring 16 points apiece. The Hawks dropped their next game on Feb. 10 against Marriotts Ridge. Up next: Monday, Feb. 13 at Liberty.